TikTok is dominated by the ‘ant restaurant’ trend, in which people serve food to bugs.

Cat videos may be the internet animal kingdom’s golden child, but ants are quickly taking over TikTok as people put up “ant restaurants” for the insects.

Users are putting various items on pieces of cardboard and labeling them accordingly, according to the trend. It doesn’t take long for hordes of ants to flock to the town’s hottest, albeit one-and-only, restaurant.

With over 31 million views on their July posting, which employed food coloring on honey, @finn.tuna.gnocchi became the most popular restaurant on the app. A worm, or suspected “critic,” as they nicknamed him, joined in at one point.

After the popularity of the first restaurant, the TikTok user went on to open a whole series of others, including a beach-themed restaurant constructed out of biscuits and candies.

The TikTok “ant restaurants” tend to use whatever is left in the pantry, although Sean Boscott of ant supplier British Ants recommends proteins to any prospective restaurant operators. “Sugary treats are fantastic, but proteins are the way to go if you truly want to assist them out. We provide tasty protein jellies for the ants while also providing critical proteins for queen ants to enable the production of thousands of eggs per day.”

He went on to say that proteins like goldfish flakes, crushed dead mealy worms from the bird feeder, and dead insects would be a better way forward.

Ants have “social stomachs,” which take and transfer accumulated liquids back to the colony in equal amounts through the process of trophallaxis.

However, like with most TikTok trends, there is a possibility that ant eateries will illustrate that you can have too much of a good thing. “It appears to be a bit of fun, but you may be causing more harm than good. They’re prone to becoming stuck in the food source, becoming imprisoned, and dying when the food dries up in the sun,” Boscott cautioned.

“Ants are also known for assisting their sisters when they are distressed, which can lead to more ants becoming trapped,” he added.

