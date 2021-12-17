TikTok Discovers ‘No Evidence’ of Shooting Threats as Schools Close Across the U.S.

TikTok, a video-sharing app, issued a statement on Thursday saying it has discovered no evidence of credible threats of school violence being circulated on the platform.

The remark was made in reaction to a reported statewide trend on the app in which users threatened to carry out school shootings on December 17th.

“We take even rumored threats very seriously,” the app said in a statement. “That’s why, despite the fact that we haven’t uncovered evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok, we’re collaborating with law authorities to investigate into warnings about potential violence at schools.”

According to reports, the “threats” started on TikTok and then spread to other social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter. Teenagers were reportedly posting the trends on purpose to avoid going to school, according to some outlets.

While TikTok maintained that none of the threats were credible, schools and school districts around the United States responded by issuing announcements of their own.

Upper Arlington Schools, which is located near Columbus, Ohio, sent an email to students and parents informing them of the threats. It noted that, while the tendency was not unique to their district, they were keeping a close eye on the problem.

Upper Arlington Superintendent Paul Imhoff said, “We have no reason to anticipate any action linked to this problem in our district, but we believe it is important to be extra careful in matters of school safety.”

Tooele County School District in Utah likewise issued a statement claiming to be investigating the threats.

"Every threat that has been reported is taken seriously by the school system, and law enforcement is being enlisted to assist in the investigation of each scenario," the statement read. "We want to encourage all students and parents that if they perceive a threat, they should report it instead than reposting it. Reposting a threat serves no function other than to exacerbate the situation's fear and uncertainty."