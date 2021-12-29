Tigress Attacks Stray Dog At Wildlife Park, Drags It Away, Surprising Tourists [Video].

A tigress pounced on a stray dog standing near a fleet of automobiles and took it away, shocking wildlife safari guests in India.

A video of the incident published on social media shows a couple of jeeps parked along a forest route with tourists and security officers, as well as a stray dog standing beside the vehicle. At first, some tourists claimed to have seen a tiger off in the distance.

The tiger suddenly dashed toward the trucks and pounced on the stray dog. “It caught the dog,” a tourist could be heard saying. The cat then pulled the dog into a bush, attracting the attention of onlookers.

The incident occurred on Monday, according to officials from the Ranthambore National Park, who published the video on their YouTube account.

According to NDTV, the feline has been identified as Sultana, or T-107, a dominating tigress. In the year 2016, she was born.

According to the Indian Express, the dog died as a result of the attack.

On Twitter, the video has had over 47,000 views, while on YouTube, it has received over 23,000 views.

Anish Andheria, the CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Trust and a wildlife photographer, expressed concern about the occurrence, claiming that a lethal viral disease common in dogs could wipe out the tiger population.

“Inside R’bhore, a tiger kills a dog. It is exposing itself to dangerous diseases such as canine distemper, which may quickly wipe out a tiger population “On Twitter, Andheria stated. “Dogs have become a significant hazard to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries must be strictly monitored.” “Cats are also affected by canine distemper. In Gujarat, around 25 Asiatic lions perished of the disease three years ago “In a subsequent update, Andheria was added.

Leopards have been preying on dogs for years, yet have displayed no evidence of canine diseases, according to one Twitter user. “They are likely to be far more immune than tigers or Asiatic lions. Because these two enormous cats do not prey on dogs, their interaction is limited “On Twitter, Andheria answered.

In India, huge cat attacks on pets and stray dogs are not rare. On social internet this week, a video of a leopard leaping into a fenced territory and assaulting a dog went viral.