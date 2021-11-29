Tiger Roll, a two-time Grand National winner, could return to Aintree this weekend.

Tiger Roll, a two-time winner of the Randox Grand National, could return to Aintree Racecourse this weekend for the Unibet Many Clouds Chase.

The Unibet Becher Handicap Chase, competed over the famed Grand National obstacles, is the highlight of Saturday’s seven-race card, with 26 entries remaining.

However, Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott, could return to Merseyside for the Grade Two challenge run over the Mildmay jumps after becoming the first horse since the famous Red Rum in the 1970s to win the world’s best steeplechase in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Tiger Roll, now 11 years old, might return to Aintree to face two former Gold Cup winners in dual Cheltenham Festival star Al Boum Photo and Native River, who are also among the 13 entries.

Elliott, who has won the Grand National three times, said: “He’ll most likely travel to Aintree on Saturday for the Grade Two race.

“Then he’ll run in the Boyne Hurdle and the Cheltenham Cross Country.

“He probably isn’t the same person he used to be, but it would be a dream come true if we could get him back to win another cross country race.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime horse. He’s the first horse you see when you walk into the Cullentra yard since he resides in the first stable, and having a horse like him around is incredible.

“We’d love to go back and win a third Grand National if we could dream, but the numbers don’t lie. He hasn’t run in a Grand National for three years (by April 2022).

“It’s not getting any easier for him, he’s not getting any younger, and if you asked me, I’d love to win another Cheltenham cross country with him. If he wins, I believe it will bring the house down.

“He’s a mini-star, and I’m really fortunate to have him.”

The sponsors’ 2-1 favorite for the Many Clouds Chase is Willie Mullins’ dual Cheltenham Gold Cup star Al Boum Photo, who finished third in his hat-trick effort back in March.

Native River, Colin Tizzard's 2018 Gold Cup winner, could be back at Aintree for the Many.