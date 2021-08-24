Tiger drags a 41-year-old man out of the toilet and guards his half-eaten body in the woods.

A tiger mauled a 41-year-old man to death near a logging site in Russia’s Khabarovsk area.

Married Shabaldin has been identified as the victim. The logger, who was working a 15-day shift at the site, left his temporary lodging late at night to go to the bathroom. Officials suspect the tiger pounced on him inside the toilet and attacked him.

His colleagues discovered tiger footprints, bloodied clothing, shoes, and toilet paper strewn throughout the scene.

According to Sleek Gist, after mauling Shabaldin, the tiger pulled him deep into the woodland region.

Rangers discovered the tiger protecting the victim’s body after hours of searching. The animal was shot dead by forest officers, and the victim’s half-eaten body was recovered.

According to Today UK News, an officer stated, “The predator had dragged the man’s body into the forest.”

“The beast was discovered near the corpses. The tiger needed to be put down.”

Experts believe the tiger was previously attacked by poachers, which resulted in the predator attacking a human. They claimed that following an inquiry, the motive for the tiger’s attack on the human will become evident.

Locals claim that the loggers were terrified of the wild creatures, particularly the tigers that roamed the area.

“Tigers are a common sight there,” a resident is claimed to have said. “Everyone is aware of this.”

As people begin to venture further into forested areas, human-animal conflict has increased. A woman is thought to have been eaten alive by a herd of brown bears after storming out of a wedding ceremony in a Russian woodland earlier this month. Yana Balobanova, 24, was reported to have become disoriented in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk and made many emergency calls. Rescuers went on the lookout for the woman but were unable to locate her. “It is no longer possible to hope that the woman would be located alive,” wildlife inspector Andrei Sakulin reportedly remarked at the time, adding that footprints of a mother bear and cubs had been spotted.