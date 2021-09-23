Tickets, lineup, and location for the 2022 Neighbourhood Weekender.

The bands and singers that will perform at Warrington’s Victoria Park on May 28 and 29 next year have been confirmed by Neighbourhood Weekender.

Courteeners, who headlined the inaugural event in May 2018, will be joined by Stockport band Blossoms, who will perform on Sunday evening, and Kasabian, who will close the weekend.

Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, Example, The Fratellis, DMA’s, Starsailor, and Cast will all be performing on the three stages.

Tribute to the Beatles The Forgery The Beatles will also be performing during the festival, bringing their music to life.

Neighbourhood Weekender is regarded for being the ideal place to discover new bands and artists to obsess about. The year 2022 will be no exception, with newcomers Pixey, Kynsy, and Wet Leg showcasing their skills throughout the weekend.

The Library Silent Disco, The Neighbourhood Inn, and The Cornershop will perform in addition to the live music. It’ll be a terrific way to kick off the summer, with more artists and things to see and do still to be announced.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets go on sale from 9.30 a.m. on Monday, September 27. Ticketmaster, Neighbourhood Weekender, Gigs and Tours, and Ticketmaster are all selling them. Coach packages are available Big Green Coach.

Neighbourhood Weekender line up

Courteeners, DMA’s, Becky Hill, The Lathums, The Fratellis, Example , Jamie Webster, The Snuts, Wet Leg, Brooke Combe, Kynsy andTommy Lefroy.

Kasabian, Blossoms, Tom Grennan, Pale Waves, Inhaler, The Amazons, Cast, Starsailor, The Bootleg Beatles and Pixey.