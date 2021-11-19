Tickets for Justin Bieber’s Justice tour in the United Kingdom are available in Glasgow, Aberdeen, O2 London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Sheffield.

Tickets for Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, which will take him to London, Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, and Aberdeen, go on sale today.

The tour was announced earlier this week, and tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. today on Ticketmaster and The Ticket Factory.

The tour will go off in 2022 and run through 2023, in support of his sixth studio album, Justice, which was released in March of this year.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer are enthralled with a £1.25 ‘Christmas morning’ snack.

“We’ve been working hard to produce the best concert we’ve ever done,” Bieber assured fans, “and we can’t wait to share it with fans all around the world.”

The world tour begins on February 18, 2022, with 52 concerts in North America, before continuing in September and October to Mexico, Scandinavia, South America, South Africa, and the Middle East.

The tour visits Australia and New Zealand in November and December, before heading to the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe in early 2023.

The Ovo Hydro Arena in Glasgow will host Bieber’s first UK show on February 8, 2023, with the UK leg ending at The O2 in London.

Below are the tour dates and ticket information.

UK dates for the Justice international tour

Wednesday, February 8 – Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

P&J Live, Aberdeen, Saturday, February 11

The O2, London, Monday, February 13

The O2, London, Tuesday, February 14

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, Wednesday, February 22

AO Arena, Manchester, Saturday, February 25

Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Sunday, February 26

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 19 through Ticketmaster and The Ticket Factory.