Tickets for Foo Fighters performances in Manchester, Birmingham, and London will go on sale in 2022.

Foo Fighters have confirmed four tour dates in the United Kingdom for 2022.

Today, the band released details of the stadium gigs, which will take place in places such as Manchester and London.

The performances will be the band’s first in the UK since headlining the Reading and Leeds Festival in 2019.

The news follows the publication of their tenth studio album, ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ in February, which topped the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Foo Fighters returned to the stage earlier this year, playing the city’s first full-house event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The band recently played the main closing slot at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, and they’re gearing up for a string of sold-out performances across the United States in the coming months.

They are now planning to bring those events to the United Kingdom next year.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Foo Fighters will kick off their UK tour with a gig at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

After that, on Monday, June 27, the band will perform at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

On Thursday, June 30 and Saturday, July 2, the final two dates will be held at London Stadium.

The support performers for each event differ, with St. Vincent and Loose Articles performing in Manchester and Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk performing in Birmingham.

St. Vincent and Shame will perform as support artists at the first London event, and Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk will perform at the second London show.

Dave Grohl stated of the announcement, “It’s been way too long.” Prepare to make up for lost time with some long ass rock and roll nights.”

Tickets for the Foo Fighters’ UK stadium tour go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 20.