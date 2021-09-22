Tickets for Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia are selling for $1,500 and include perks such as private bathrooms.

Before his appearance in Perry, Georgia this weekend, Trump will attend an event with former Governor Sonny Perdue.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution got a copy of the invitation, which stated that contributors could purchase individual seats for $1,500 or couples tickets for $2,500 to the “unique and exclusive” event.

The tickets will include access to private restrooms. A pre-rally reception with Perdue, reserved parking, expedited access, food and beverage in an air-conditioned tent, and admission to a pre-rally reception with Perdue are all included.

On the invitation, David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, said, “President Donald J. Trump has graciously enabled the party to sell VIP tickets in order to generate finances to secure and win the election in 2022.”

On Saturday, Trump is expected to visit the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Central Georgia.

The main rally is free to attend. On the website, fans can purchase up to two tickets.

Guest speakers at this weekend’s event are anticipated to include U.S. Senate contender Herschel Walker, Georgia Secretary of State candidate Jody Hice, and Lieutenant Governor candidate Burt Jones.

The Save America Rally in Perry will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Trump speaking at 7:00 p.m.

Perdue is well-known in Georgia as one of Trump’s closest backers. From August 2017 until Trump’s departure, he was Trump’s agricultural secretary.

Perdue has been campaigning with a number of senior Republican politicians in recent weeks as he seeks to become the next chancellor of Georgia’s higher education system.

Last month, he appeared at a rally with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, defending the governor, who has been chastised by Trump fans for the previous president’s loss in the state.

Perdue said of the governor, “That office, and the person who holds that office, deserves respect and reverence.” He also advised the audience to “show that respect and reverence because it’s a difficult job.”

Despite the fact that the Board of Regents has appointed an interim chancellor, Perdue’s supporters believe he still has a chance to be named chancellor. His detractors, on the other hand, think that a powerful former politician would be a horrible pick. This is a condensed version of the information.