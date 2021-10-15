Ticketmaster will sell Liam Gallagher tour dates in Manchester and Glasgow in 2022.

Liam Gallagher will perform a handful of shows in the United Kingdom next summer, with tickets going on sale today.

Next June, the former Oasis frontman will perform in Manchester, Stevenage, Belfast, and Glasgow.

Before it was officially announced, the controversial musician teased the Manchester show by tweeting an overhead view of the Etihad stadium with the words “C’mon you know.”

The Streets and Goat Girl will support him in Manchester, Kasabian in Stevenage, Belsonic in Belfast, and Goat Girl and Kasabian in Glasgow.

The performances will take place soon after the release of his fourth album, C’mon You Know, on May 27, 2022. It follows As You Were, Why Me? Why Not, and MTV Unplugged, his previous solo albums.

“I’m very thrilled to say I’m doing a show in my hometown of Manchester on 1st June 2022 – home of the champions of English football Manchester City,” Liam wrote on his website announcing the activities.

“I’m also looking forward to performing at Glasgow’s iconic Hampden Park on June 26th, 2022, C’MON YOU KNOW LG x”

Tour dates for Liam Gallagher in 2022

Wednesday, June 1 – Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, with The Streets and Goat Girl

Knebworth Park + Kasabian and more to be revealed on Friday, June 3 – SOLD OUT

Knebworth Park + Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family, and Goat Girl on Saturday, June 4 — SOLD OUT

On Sunday, June 26th, Kasabian and Goat Girl will perform at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Where can I get tickets?

Ticketmaster will begin selling general sale tickets at 9.30 a.m. today, Friday, October 15.