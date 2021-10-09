Ticketholders will be unable to win the £174 million EuroMillions jackpot.

After no ticketholder matched all of the numbers drawn in the EuroMillions lottery draw, players missed out on the chance to win a £174 million jackpot.

The lucky star numbers were 03 and 05, while the winning numbers were 01, 10, 23, 42, and 46.

For matching five numbers and one Lucky Star number, a total of nine ticketholders won the second prize of £118,041.10.

The top prize will now be carried over to Tuesday’s draw, with a record-breaking £184 million jackpot to be won by a single UK ticketholder.

“Tuesday’s big EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £184 million,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, stated.

“If one UK winner takes home the entire jackpot, they will become the UK’s largest ever National Lottery winner. Players are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible in order to be eligible to win this fantastic prize.

“Every week, National Lottery players contribute more than £30 million to National Lottery Good Causes around the UK.”

“To far, almost £1.2 billion has been distributed across the UK thanks to National Lottery players to help combat the impact of coronavirus.”

No one won the top prize of £1 million or the second prize of £30,000 in the EuroMillions Hot Picks, which has the same winning numbers as the EuroMillions draw.

06, 04, 10, 20, 15 were the winning Thunderball numbers, and the Thunderball was 02.

One lucky winner matched five Thunderball numbers and the Thunderball, winning £500,000 in the process.