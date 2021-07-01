Thunderstorms, lightning, and hail are expected to hit Liverpool this weekend.

The city of Liverpool is expected to be pummeled by thunder, lightning, and hail this weekend due to the arrival of humid weather.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office predicts “muggy” weather in the region, with a mix of sunny intervals and heavy showers.

On Saturday, the day will begin cloudy, then turn to light rain around lunchtime.

However, the weather is predicted to deteriorate later in the afternoon, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely to begin about 4 p.m.

This is expected to continue into Sunday, with additional thunder and hail expected, as well as temperatures reaching 20 degrees.

From Saturday to Monday, the Met Office has issued the following outlook for the North West: “This period will be humid, with a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers.

“Risk of hail and thunder in some storms, with the worst rain expected on Sunday.”

Forecasters predict that heavy rain and more thunder will be on their way to portions of the North West in July.

The long-range prognosis for July 5-14 reads as follows: “Through the beginning of this period, unsettled and changeable conditions are most expected, bringing some sunny spells but also spells of rain or showers, which might be heavy and thunderous at times.

“Temperatures are normally warm, and in the sunniest locations, they are extremely warm.

“Sunny periods and showers, or possibly longer spells of rain, are most probable in the southern half of the UK throughout the new week, with northern and eastern parts likely to benefit from any fine and dry weather.

“Temperatures will most likely be above normal, particularly in areas of the northeast where there will be persistent sunshine. Strong winds will be present at times, with coastal gales expected in the west and northwest.”