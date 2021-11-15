Thunderstorms in Egypt unleash scorpion attacks, resulting in three deaths and hundreds more hospitalizations.

In Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, three people have been killed and over 450 others have been bitten by scorpions.

According to the BBC, the mass scorpion attack was caused by strong thunderstorms in the region, which washed the predatory arachnids into the streets and homes, where they were seeking shelter from the inclement weather.

Residents in the area were also advised to stay away from hilly areas during the swarm, as scorpions prefer to hide in higher elevations, according to YNet News.

According to an official from the Ministry of Health and Population in Aswan, 89 cases of