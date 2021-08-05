Thunderstorms are expected to hit Merseyside today at a specific moment.

Thundery rains are expected in Liverpool today, with a Met Office weather warning in effect for tomorrow as well.

Merseyside will have a dry start to Thursday, but rain showers will arrive in the afternoon, with the possibility of severe conditions.

Rain is expected to start falling around 2 p.m., with thundery showers following at 7 p.m.

The Met Office has issued a fresh prognosis for the August heatwave, which is dismal.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in effect from 9 a.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday, so expect rain for the most of Friday and into the weekend.

“Slow rolling thundery downpours may create localized surface water impacts,” the weather advisory stated.

“There’s a potential that houses and businesses will be flooded swiftly, causing major damage to certain structures.

“Splash and abrupt flooding could cause hazardous driving conditions and possibly road closures,” says the National Weather Service.

“There is a potential that train and bus services will be delayed or cancelled if floods or lightning strikes.”

“Today will see a mostly gloomy start to the day, with only the odd sunny stint in places,” the weather forecast for the entire North West indicated. During the afternoon, a band of heavy, showery rain will sweep in from the west. Winds are getting stronger.

“The rain should progressively clear away to the east this evening, although heavy, thunderous showers will remain in some areas. Overnight, there will be a few brief clear spells interspersed with sporadic showers.

“A moderate westerly breeze will bring overcast and sporadic showers to many people tomorrow. These can be rather heavy and thunderous at times. Later in the evening, with some late sunshine, it will turn drier.

“For all, Saturday will be gusty with frequent and heavy rains. It should get drier and brighter in the afternoon, with some sunshine, but a few showers will persist in some areas.

“Sunday will remain breezy, and after a rather dry start, the weather will become disturbed with heavy showers. Monday will be unstable, with heavy afternoon rains expected.”