Thunderstorms are expected, according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning.

More thunderstorms are expected after the UK received over a month’s worth of rain in a single day.

For the next four days, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms and rain across England and Scotland, which could result in further flooding and transportation disruption.

Merseyside has been identified as a problem area.

From 9 a.m. tomorrow (July 27) through 6 a.m. Wednesday, the region is under a yellow weather warning (July 28).

Home and roads in the south of England have been flooded, and a hospital was forced to cancel all operations and outpatient appointments on Monday due to the severe rain.

Thunderstorms form when warm air on the ground collides with cooler air above, according to the Met Office.

Warm air rises, causing instability that can result in strong downpours of rain and hail, as well as the potential for thunder and lightning.

“Going forward, there are some additional thunderstorms and strong downpours in the forecast, with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms presently live in the far South East until 5pm today,” a Met Office spokeswoman said.

“The UK’s current dominating weather pattern is forecast to be a bout of low pressure, bringing more continuous rain from Tuesday to Wednesday, with some slow-moving heavy rain expected over Scotland on Wednesday in particular.”

A formal research must be completed before any links to the weekend’s weather can be made to climate change, according to the spokesman, although science indicates that warmer air can contain more water, thus rainfall is increasing globally on average.

“Rainfall is growing more intense in some areas as well. It’s also more likely that there will be a lot of rain.

“Seven of the wettest years on record in the UK have occurred since 1998. Because of climate change, winter storms in 2015 were at least 40% more likely,” he stated.

“Despite decades of warnings, it appears as if governments are hesitant to act effectively on climate change until the flood waters have receded,” Greenpeace UK policy director Doug Parr said.

