Thugs yanked a man off his bike while holding onlookers at knifepoint.

In a terrifying street incident, a guy was dragged off his electric bike and beaten.

Three unknown men approached the victim when he was cycling down Ullet Road near the Cheltenham Avenue intersection at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Before assaulting the victim and injuring his eye, the attackers yanked him off his bike.

On the stolen bike, police believe one of the suspects peddled away down Ullet Road.

A second man fled in the same direction as the bike, while a third fled in the direction of Croxteth Road.

A black Cube bike with green writing is used.

A bystander in a car who witnessed the crime challenged two of the suspects on York Avenue nearby and was allegedly threatened with a knife.

Officers are now looking for anyone with information to come forward, and have published a CCTV still of a guy they believe may be able to assist them in their investigation.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who recognizes this individual, as he may possess critical information to assist our investigations,” Detective Constable Sam Jennings said.

“This was a horrific incident that resulted in one person being hurt, and our investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrators and remove them from our streets.

“While it has been some time after the incident, we are releasing these photographs in the hopes that they will prompt someone to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We know the area would have been crowded with people heading to Sefton Park or driving along Ullet Road to enjoy the sunlight.

“If you were in the Ullet Road area at the time of the incident and observed anything or anyone unusual, or if you have caught mobile phone or dashcam footage, please contact us as the information you have could be crucial to our investigation.”

If you recognize the man pictured or have any information, please contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000456388.

You can also make a phone call. “The summary has come to an end.”