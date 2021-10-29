Thugs stomped on the hero kebab shop owner, causing him to lose an eye.

When a kebab shop owner tried to stop a pair of criminals from assaulting a man in his takeaway, they attacked him brutally and unprovokedly.

Sinan Sucan, 37, was punched to the ground and kicked in the face at the Istanbul Kebab Shop in West Street, Southport, in the early hours of December 15, 2019. He received multiple fractures to his right eye socket and cuts to his head and eyeball.

Andra Walker, who turned himself up last year and was sentenced to 22 months in December, and Joseph Wilkinson, who was not apprehended until this summer, were eventually identified as the attackers.

Wilkinson, a father of two, pleaded guilty today at Liverpool Crown Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing grievous bodily damage without intent.

Mr Sucan had been outside dealing with a delivery when he returned to his business to see Walker and Wilkinson pounding on another customer, 28-year-old Alex Jones, who was laying on the floor, according to the court.

Mr Jones’ girlfriend, Natalie Ledsham, was also attacked by Walker’s wife, Caprice Knowles, who was punched to the ground and had her £350 hair extensions taken out.

When she and her husband were in court in December, she admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was given a community order with an electronically monitored curfew.

During today’s hearing, prosecutor Simon Duncan told the court: “Alex Jones had been out with his girlfriend Natalie Ledsham around 2.40 a.m.

“It’s reasonable to say they were inebriated. Mr Jones couldn’t remember what happened, but Ms Ledsham admitted they’d had a lot to drink.

“She remembered Andra Walker’s companion, Caprice Knowles, saying something along the lines of ‘have you got an issue with me?'”

‘Have you got an issue with my woman?’ said the male punch machine operator in the CCTV clip.”

The violence began when Mr Walker hit Mr Jones, prompting a barrage of blows from both Mr Walker and this defendant, Mr Wilkinson.”

The court heard the argument during Walker and Knowles’ sentencing hearing. “The summary has come to an end.”