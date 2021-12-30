Thugs stomp on the youngster’s head and take his £1,100 Canada Goose coat.

A band of thugs stomped on the head of a teenage boy, forcing him to remove and hand over his fancy Canada Goose coat.

On Boxing Day, the 15-year-old was with three companions when attackers approached them in Williamson Square.

When the four adolescent guys were standing near St John’s shopping mall, they were attacked and threatened with a “knife” by an older group.

One 15-year-old was knocked to the ground and his head was stamped on during the savage incident, which occurred at 3.50 p.m. on Sunday, December 28.

Merseyside Police said they were looking into the incident, in which the gang stole the boy’s £1,100 jacket, a watch, and £200 in cash.

After the attack, Phil Evenson, the father of the youngster whose head was stamped on, told The Washington Newsday that his son “doesn’t want to go back to Liverpool.”

The 33-year-old New Ferry resident said: “He does not want to return to Liverpool, and I will not allow him to do so.

“His pals and he were waiting outside St John’s when someone approached them and said, ‘Where are you from, lad?'”

He then assaulted him and indicated that he had a knife. ‘Give me your coat or I’ll stab you,’ he said, putting his hand down his pants.” He dragged his coat off his back, which contained a watch, Airpods, and Christmas money. My son attempted to flee, but the other gang members after him, pinned him to the ground, and began kicking him in the head.

“It was around 3.45 p.m., and the place was packed, yet no one came over to see if my son was okay.

“I understand why others wouldn’t get involved if they had knives, but no one came over to see how he was after the group fled.”

Another boy who was pals with Mr Evenson’s son was also assaulted by the gang.

The father went on to say: “To be honest, he’s still a little shaken.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments on Facebook where people say things like this happen all the time.”

