When a kebab shop owner tried to stop a pair of criminals from assaulting a man in his takeaway, they attacked him brutally and unprovokedly.

People are crying because letters are being mailed through their doors.

Sinan Sucan, 37, was punched to the ground and kicked in the face at the Istanbul Kebab Shop in West Street, Southport, in the early hours of December 15, 2019. He received multiple fractures to his right eye socket and cuts to his head and eyeball.

Andra Walker, who turned himself up last year and was sentenced to 22 months in December, and Joseph Wilkinson, who was not apprehended until this summer, were eventually identified as the attackers.

Wilkinson, a father of two, pleaded guilty today at Liverpool Crown Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing grievous bodily damage without intent.

Mr Sucan had been outside dealing with a delivery when he returned to his business to see Walker and Wilkinson pounding on another customer, 28-year-old Alex Jones, who was laying on the floor, according to the court.

Mr Jones’ girlfriend, Natalie Ledsham, was also attacked by Walker’s wife, Caprice Knowles, who was punched to the ground and had her £350 hair extensions taken out.

When she and her husband were in court in December, she admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was given a community order with an electronically monitored curfew.

Following the death of a man who injured his leg plunging into the park’s lake, a popular family park is undergoing renovations.

Ben Smith-Crallan, a Southport resident, died in June 2018 after falling into the lake at Churchtown Botanic Gardens. He cut his leg and felt unwell fast.

Ben acquired a rare bacterial infection called Necrotising Fasciitis as a result of the injury (NF).

Ben developed a blister on his leg as a result of the infection, which progressed to the point that he was placed in a coma.

Before dying of the disease, the 37-year-old had to have his leg amputated. “The summary has come to an end.”