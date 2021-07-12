Thugs ‘punch and strangle’ a 70-year-old man, leaving his face in shambles.

A elderly was allegedly the victim of a heinous street robbery in which he was assaulted, kicked, and “strangled.”

Merseyside Police are investigating accusations that two males assaulted a man in his 70s on Belmont Road in Anfield on Friday, July 9.

The guys approached the victim at 2 p.m., attempting to grab his money from his pocket before unleashing a brutal assault, according to police.

According to reports, the old guy was assaulted in the face, leading him to tumble to the ground.

He was then reported to have been kicked in the ribs before the thieves snatched his Halifax banking book.

Following that, a message on Facebook purportedly written by the victim’s son appeared, asking if anyone had seen his father’s assailants.

The attack occurred between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., according to the post, but the two guys attempted to “strangle” his father and hit him, leaving his face a “mess.”

The attack had left the senior “very shaken up,” according to a family member, and the men had grabbed their father’s bank cards and savings book.

Witness and CCTV investigations are ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “After reports of a robbery in Anfield on Friday, July 9, we’re looking for witnesses.

“A man in his 70s was stopped at 2 p.m. by two males who attempted to remove his wallet from his shirt pocket.

“The perpetrators are then accused of punching the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, kicking him in the ribs, and fleeing in the direction of Belmont Road.

“The victim’s Halifax banking book was reportedly stolen in the incident.

“Witness and CCTV investigations are underway in the vicinity in order to identify those responsible, and police are eager to talk with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.”

“This callous and disturbing incident has naturally distressed the victim,” Detective Inspector Paul Jones said. The summary comes to a close.