Thugs on the playing field attacked a dog walker with a metal bar.

After being punched by two criminals on a sports field in Wirral, a man was assaulted with a metal bar.

The man was walking his dog near the Arrowe Park playing fields at around 6.30pm on Tuesday September 21 when the “despicable” attack occurred, according to Merseyside Police.

The man was struck by an off-road motorcycle, and after being kicked and attacked by two male suspects, he was beaten on the back with a metal bar, leaving the victim “shaken” and with minor injuries.

“Detectives investigating an assault in Arrowe Park have published an image of two men they’d like to talk to in connection with their investigation,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said, releasing a CCTV photograph of two men police are looking to speak to in reference to the attack.

“At around 6.10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21st, we got a report of a male victim being assaulted while walking his dog near the Arrowe Park playing fields.

“According to reports, the victim was struck by an off-road motorcycle then kicked and attacked by two male suspects.

“The victim was also said to have been beaten in the back with a metal bar.”

“The victim was frightened by the encounter and received minor injuries.

“We’ve released CCTV photographs of two males we’d like to talk with because we feel they might be able to help us with our inquiry.”

“This was a despicable attack that left a man injured, and we are working tirelessly to uncover those guilty and bring them to justice,” Detective Inspector Lynsay Armbruster said.

“I would encourage anyone who recognizes the males or has information that could aid our investigation to come forward, and we will take appropriate action.”

“Such heinous behavior has no place in Merseyside, and we’ll do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

If you have any further information, please contact police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, using reference 21000658315.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.