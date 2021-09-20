Thugs hit the man until he falls over, then repeatedly kick him in the head.

Following a violent city centre incident that left a young man with a brain bleed, key CCTV photos have been released.

On Saturday, August 28, about 12.15 a.m., an assault occurred outside a takeout near the intersection of Bold and Slater Streets.

Two males approached the victim and his pals and hit him three times before he slumped to the ground.

They then kicked him in the head, causing many facial fractures and a brain bleed.

The man, 23, was transported to the hospital immediately after the incident for treatment and is currently healing at home.

Another 32-year-old guy was assaulted while attempting to stop the attack, and his face was lacerated.

Detectives today published CCTV photos of two males they believe may have information that can help with the investigation.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “Thankfully, the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he is now recovering at home, but this was still a horrific attack for him to suffer that could have left him seriously injured.”

“Since the event, we have conducted a number of CCTV and witness investigations. We would want to urge to anyone who recognizes these males or witnessed the attack to come forward and speak with us as we feel they may be able to assist us with our investigations.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to anonymously contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000598577.

