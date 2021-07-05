Thugs claiming to be armed with a knife urge a man to ‘empty his pockets.’

Two thugs reportedly threatened a man strolling down the street, demanding that he “empty his pockets.”

The attempted robbery reported in Wavertree on Friday, July 2 is being investigated by Merseyside Police.

The victim was walking down Hey Green Road at 9.10 p.m. when he was approached by two guys, according to police.

According to police, the men told their victim that they had a knife and ordered that he “empty his pockets.”

During the attempted robbery, no knife was apparently spotted, and the males are believed to have fled empty-handed along Stephenson’s Way.

The two men were described as being between the ages of 18 and 25, with dark hair, a medium build, and dark tracksuits.

One was stated to be on foot while the other was said to be riding a black pedal cycle.

Police conducted a search of the neighborhood, including house-to-house and CCTV inquiries.

Anyone who was in the neighborhood on Friday night and has any information is asked to contact the police.

“While the victim was unharmed and no things were stolen, this event will have been quite distressing for him, and we would ask anyone with information to contact us,” Detective Sergeant Philip Ryan said.

“Please come forward if you were in the Hey Green Road area about 9 p.m. on Friday and noticed anything or anyone strange, or if you have CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information about this event should contact the Merseyside Police social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their web form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information, quoting incident number 1095 of 02/07.