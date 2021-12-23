Thugs are on the lookout for a man who set himself on fire during a turf war.

Police are still looking for two males who were engaged in a tragic arson attack in Skelmersdale.

A band of masked men doused Robert Beattie, 48, with gasoline and set fire to his home.

Mr Beattie was transported to the hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he died two weeks later.

Three Liverpool men were sentenced to prison in January for their roles in the attack on Mr Beattie’s home.

Connah Jenkinson, 26, of Kremlin Close, was found guilty of murder and arson with purpose and sentenced to life in prison.

Jenkinson’s companions on the night of the murder, John O’Brien, 33, and Joseph McEwan, 20, were found guilty of manslaughter and arson.

O’Brien, of Liverpool’s Ingrave Road, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. McEwan, of Damsire Close in Liverpool, was given a 13-year prison sentence.

During the murder trial, Jenkinson alleged that Terrence Walker and Paul Forster, both from Liverpool, were the ones who attacked Mr Beattie.

Jenkinson, who said he sold narcotics in Skelmersdale for Walker and Forster, told Preston Crown Court that these individuals were involved in the fatal attack on September 25, 2019.

Jenkinson stated that the events of that night had left him “shocked,” and that neither he, O’Brien, or McEwan were engaged in the planning or execution of any attack.

Jenkinson’s claims were disregarded by prosecutor Ian Unsworth QC, who claimed Jenkinson was a key member of the drug group who had lied about what transpired the night Mr Beattie died.

Mr Beattie died as a result of a ‘turf battle’ between rival County Lines drug gangs operating in Skelmersdale, according to Mr Unsworth.

Mr Beattie, a vulnerable guy, had volunteered to assist members of the Nathan Line gang, causing the rival Ronnie and Reggie Line group to become enraged.

Jenkinson was the commander of the Ronnie and Reggie team, according to Mr Unsworth, and he planned the arson attack on Mr Beattie’s home to punish him for supporting a rival drug gang.

Both Walker and Forster were arrested during the murder, police disclosed after the trial.