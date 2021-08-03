Thug posted her ex-phone boyfriend’s number on the swingers’ website and told her boss “humiliating lies.”

After a woman broke up with him, a ‘violent’ thug threatened to shoot and stab her and her mother.

After learning that Andrew Dodson had previously been imprisoned for gun possession, the woman stated that she “took the threats seriously.”

Dodson, 40, began a harassment campaign against the woman, telling her bosses that she had been secretly photographing a service user while working as a social worker.

He said she had given the photographs to a “known paedophile” who was also a police officer, which was untrue.

After Dodson placed her personal contact information on a swingers website, the woman, who The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name, was forced to accept calls from men looking for sex.

At Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutor Peter Killen said Dodson and the lady had been friends for nearly 12 years and had a brief relationship in August 2019.

Mr Killen said Dodson “accepted the end of that relationship well enough,” and they started seeing one other again in March 2020 before Dodson moved in to her home because “he himself was under threat.”

He claimed there were “some issues and charges of infidelity” before he moved in, but the relationship “soon disintegrated as the defendant became jealous” and “often accused [the victim]of cheating.”

Dodson was ejected by the woman, but he continued to write her every day, “at first seeking reconciliation or assistance,” but subsequently “became abusive.”

Mr Killen said that despite being instructed not to, he “visited her home on a number of occasions” and even cut off her electricity.

He claimed Dodson threatened to break her windows and accused her of “lying with cops” between August and September last year.

Dodson allegedly falsely claimed that she was “photographing service users and providing those photographs to a police officer who was under investigation for sexual assault” at her workplace.

After creating a phony profile on the website Fabswingers, he also uploaded her contact information, and “eight males approached her.”

Dodson has 15 prior convictions for a total of 25 offenses, including possession of a restricted handgun and ammunition.