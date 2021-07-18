Through the keyhole of a startlingly modern spin on a ‘deceptively vast’ medieval home

A property in Merseyside has recently come on the market that is shockingly modern for a medieval house.

The three-bedroom semi-detached house on Southport’s Westcliffe Road is likely to have been built in 1900.

The property’s present owners, on the other hand, have entirely renovated it to “excellent standards.”

The property is on the market with Ewemove for £650,000 and is just a short walk from Birkdale train station.

Lord Street, King’s Gardens, and Princes Park are all within walking distance.

Southport Pier, located just seconds from Lord Street, is ideal for individuals who prefer spending their free time at the beach.

The home is also conveniently located half a mile from Birkdale Village, which offers a variety of independent shops, bars, and restaurants.

Every room in the ‘deceptively big’ house has been recently furnished and remodeled for modern living needs, according to images on Rightmove.

For those who desire privacy, the residence is also entered through an automated gate.

The residence has a new driveway and is finished with a mix of render, brick wall, and fence panels at the front and back, as well as a number of feature lights.

Steps come up to the front door, and a stairway to the left leads to the basement, which has more construction potential.

The property boasts huge living spaces, high ceilings, decorative ceiling roses, and open fires, which are typical of period buildings.

The principal bedroom features a big en-suite bath and shower room with Jack and Jill sinks, while two of the three double bedrooms have Juliet balconies overlooking the back yard.

Because the loft is unoccupied, another bedroom or office space might be added.

Two sunny patio areas flow off the main living room and conservatory into the back garden.

These patio areas overlook a garden with mature trees and border plants, making them ideal for al fresco dining or gathering.

The garden has a brick wall surround with feature lights, just like the front.

“Situated in one of Southport’s most coveted localities, Westcliffe Road, this period and high quality specification property caters,” according to the Ewemove website.

