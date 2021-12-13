Through the intercom, a store employee alerts an alleged shoplifter hiding in the bathroom [Watch].

After the store closed, a Joann Fabrics employee called out an alleged shoplifter who was hiding inside the business’s bathroom. A Tiktok video showing store employees delivering a special statement, informing the “shoplifter” that the store manager is on the lookout for him, has gone viral.

essiebiecos, a Tiktoker, filmed and published the video with the description, “I scripted it myself and everything.” According to Daily Dot, the video has had over 1.8 million views since it was posted last week.

“One of our most regular shoplifters thought they were being slick by hiding in the bathrooms,” the video opens with the text overlay as the staff grabs the intercom to make the special news.

The staff announces, “Attention gentlemen and visitors, the time is 9:23 and we are way past closing.” “You have the audacity to stay here, and we have closed the doors because you like it so much.” If we discover you, our manager will come over to have a very special talk with you. But you’re not going anywhere tonight unless it’s in a trash bag. “Have a nice evening,” she concludes.

The brief video, which ended abruptly, left viewers wondering what happened to the alleged shoplifter after the statement. “When you do the article next time, tag me because I need to know if they’re still in there,” one viewer stated.

After numerous demands for a follow-up video, the business manager appeared in a video, confirming that the man hiding in the store could not be found. “We don’t know where he went,” the store manager stated in the video. “As far as we know, he did depart, or he’s in our ceiling panels somewhere.”

Meanwhile, some viewers voiced concern that the man might still be hiding in the store. “When you set the camera down facing the ceiling at the end, I was expecting to see someone peering down from the ceiling,” one viewer wrote.