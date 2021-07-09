Through the epidemic, mental health has become a “major issue” for the disabled.

Access Dorset, based in Bournemouth, is administered by and for handicapped people, providing a wealth of services right in the heart of the community.

“We’re very much governed by our membership,” says development manager Dave Thompson, whether members require financial help or just a conversation in the cafe. We believe in empowering, enabling, and giving people who encounter barriers to inclusion a voice. Rather than feeling sorry for ourselves, we are proud of who we are as disabled people.”

Through goal-setting and vocational training, Access Dorset attempts to break down obstacles, organize healthy-living activities, and boost confidence. It’s a friendly environment – one that was sorely missed during the lockdown – and everyone is glad to see each other again.

“A lot of the volunteers in the café are younger, whereas most of our customers are older, so you have that beautiful connection where individuals who were isolated start chatting,” explains Belinda Reay, volunteer and activity co-ordinator.

“During the lockdown, one of our members shielded – she’s in her early thirties, and her partner and football season ticket are her life. Then she was forced to stay at home, which she found quite isolating. We kept in touch, but there’s such a difference now that she’s able to volunteer and participate in activities again.”

Football, badminton, and an exercise class, as well as strolling groups and relaxing in the sensory garden, have all been enthusiastically appreciated.

These are made possible by funding from People’s Health Trust, which uses money earned through The Health Lottery to support 3,200 grassroots projects across the UK, including over 340 in the South West. When you buy a ticket, you’re helping to generate funds for worthwhile charities like Access Dorset, and you’re also in the running to win a cash prize. So far, more than £120 million has been raised, with a total prize pool of £156 million.

“That money has been just fantastic,” Belinda says. “Last year was an isolating moment for everyone, and I believe it brought loneliness into everyone’s life – which is something that a disabled person deals with on a daily basis. Using the funds obtained. The summary comes to a close.