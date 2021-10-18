Through “meaningful” storytelling, a poet “challenges prejudice.”

A dramatist and poet from Liverpool is using his platform to confront prejudice and engage in genuine dialogue.

Maral Svendsen, often known as Mo, is working on a new one-person stage piece on his own transition and the “real experiences” of transgender males in medical treatment.

On Friday, November 12 at the Liverpool Playhouse Studio, Mo will perform his newest piece at Homotopia’s QueerCore presentation.

After watching her doorbell footage, a woman was ‘horrified.’

Mo, who was born in the United States, relocated to Liverpool in 2005 and now performs his poetry and writing on a daily basis.

His unique ability to connect with audiences through narrative and activism allows him to have an emotional effect.

“I want people to explore and challenge themselves without being placed on the defensive,” Mo told The Washington Newsday.

“I believe that people are eager to react, and that narrative is a smart method to get past this.”

Mo is greatly influenced by science fiction, and uses the genre’s themes as a metaphor for contemporary situations.

In 2019, Mo presented a hypothetical piece about genetic alteration being used to ‘treat’ a person’s sexuality, which was inspired by scientists searching for ‘the gay gene’ in the 1990s.

Mo’s new show, which will premiere at the Homotopia event in Liverpool, investigates his own transitioning journey and combines personal stories with more generic facts about the transmasculine medical experience.

“There will be poems about some of the more difficult aspects of my life as well,” he continued.

“The goal is for all of these things to come together to create a more complete picture of not only my life, but also the experiences of transmen and trans folk in general.”

“It’s been difficult to get stuff done at all,” Mo continued, “and I’m quite proud to have gone this far.”

“I’ll be overjoyed when I get to present this piece.” I’m hoping that people will be entertained as well as learn something new from it.” Mo is a participant in Homotopia’s QueerCore mentorship program.

Homotopia is the longest-running LGBT+ arts and culture festival in the United Kingdom. From Thursday, October 28 to Sunday, November 14, 2021, the festival will return to Liverpool.

Added Mo: “The summary has come to an end.”