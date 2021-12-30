Through a little-known initiative, DWP benefit applicants might get a £1,200 bonus.

Anyone who receives certain DWP benefits or Working Tax Credits may be eligible for a £1,200 bonus.

Nearly six million people in the United Kingdom receive Universal Credit, with another five million receiving Working Tax Credits.

Many people receiving benefits from the Department of Work and Pensions, however, are unaware of a savings plan.

The plan is specifically designed to help them increase their savings by 50%.

And money-saving expert Martin Lewis and the MoneySavingExpert.com team have pushed this particular savings initiative so hard that fresh research from the DWP and HMRC has credited a big part of the scheme’s success to them.

The study includes an online survey completed by 2,743 Help to Save clients between December 2020 and January 2021, as well as 33 follow-up qualitative depth interviews conducted during March 2021, according to the Daily Record.

It read: “Customers of Help to Save are mostly working women with children at home, according to the study, which matches the general profile of the Tax Credit population. A third of the population is made up of single parents. MoneySavingExpert was discovered to be an important source of information about the scheme.” “Customer perceptions of Help to Save are largely favourable, with a significant majority recommending the plan to others,” according to the survey. The complete report on Help to Save may be seen on the GOV.UK website here.

What is the definition of “Help to Save”?

Thousands of people on a low income or receiving certain benefits may be eligible to participate in the Help to Save account.

It’s a government-run program that gives people on Working Tax Credits or Universal Credit a 50p bonus for every £1 they save over the course of up to four years.

It is also possible to withdraw funds from the account, but there is a catch: the bonus payout is determined by the amount of money you deposit.

Even if you are unable to put money aside for savings at this time, open an account while you are still eligible.