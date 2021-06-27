Three years before it collapsed, a Miami building required multimillion-dollar renovations.

According to newly leaked documents, an engineering firm projected nearly three years ago that extensive repairs spending more than nine million US dollars (£6.5 million) would be required to protect the seaside building near Miami that fell on Thursday.

The city of Surfside published a series of documents, including an email from Morabito Consultants, as rescue efforts continued at the site of the collapsed apartment building, where more than 150 people remained missing. The catastrophe claimed the lives of at least five persons.

The firm’s revelation of the 2018 cost estimate came after another document from the firm revealed that the building’s ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab with “severe structural deterioration” that required to be repaired substantially.

The parking garage’s concrete columns, beams, and walls have “abundant cracking and spalling,” according to the assessment.

The assessment did not indicate that the damage was posing an immediate threat, and it is unknown whether any of the damage found was to blame for the collapse of Champlain Towers South.

Repairs across the entire facility were estimated to cost more than 9.1 million US dollars (£6.6 million), with work at the garage, entry, and pool deck alone costing more than 3.8 million US dollars (£2.7 million). By the time the building collapsed on Thursday morning, the work had not been completed.

The waterproofing beneath the pool deck had deteriorated, according to an earlier investigation, and had been wrongly put flat instead of sloping, preventing water from draining out.

The report stated, “The inadequate waterproofing is causing serious structural damage to the concrete structural slab beneath these regions.”

Failure to replace “the waterproofing in the near future will exponentially increase the extent of the concrete deterioration.”

The firm proposed replacing the broken slabs, which would be a substantial repair.

The concrete damage in the parking garage was minor in some places, but other columns had exposed and failing steel work. It was also noticed that many of the building’s earlier attempts to repair the had failed. (This is a brief piece.)