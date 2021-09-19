Three years after the proposal was agreed upon, the Liverpool bus gate cameras are still not operational.

Cameras intended to deter and fine drivers from entering a critical city center road have yet to be turned on, despite the fact that the idea was agreed upon years ago.

The cabinet of Liverpool City Council approved proposals in 2018 to install a new ‘bus gate’ on the Ranelagh Street/Hanover Street bus corridor, which would prohibit automobiles and private hire taxis from using the busy route, allowing only buses and Hackney cabs to use it.

This move was necessary, according to the council, due to safety concerns and crashes in the region, as well as to provide a more consistent and dependable city center bus route and alleviate congestion.

People can’t seem to make up their minds about new “bus only” road restrictions.

Vehicle limitations on the route between the Adelphi Hotel and Gradwell Street have existed for decades, but they have never been implemented, so it was decided that the new bus gate, which is monitored by CCTV cameras, would provide the necessary enforcement.

The proposals were presented to the government two years later, in August 2020, and the system went into effect in November of last year.

However, subsequent emails obtained by The Washington Newsday suggest that the cameras along the route have yet to be turned on, allowing cars to continue using the road without consequence.

Those emails were sent in response to demands from municipal councilman Steve Munby, who is enraged that the plan has yet to be implemented.

Cllr Munby, who first proposed the proposals as the council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, launched a stinging assault on the authority for its lack of action, as well as the government commissioners in charge of the Highways Department.

“This is a shocking state of affairs,” he remarked.

“The Cabinet approved a recommendation in April 2018 to install a bus gate on Hanover Street.

“This was done to make room for buses, and it necessitated the use of cameras to enforce the law against motor vehicles on the road. A report was presented to Cabinet in August 2020, more than two years later, acknowledging that nothing had been done. The cameras are still not working after more than a year.

“On so many levels, it’s a disgrace.”

