Three years after his mysterious Liverpool exit, Zeljko Buvac’s new role has been revealed.

After signing a new contract that would keep him at Dynamo Moscow until 2024, Zeljko Buvac’s job has been defined.

Before his departure from Liverpool in 2018, Jurgen Klopp and Buvac enjoyed a successful working partnership at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool.

Buvac’s retirement came just two days before the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against AS Roma, causing consternation.

Buvac claimed he did all the work during the pair’s 17-year association, but Klopp grabbed all the glory, according to a statement released in October 2020.

He stated, ” “With the exception of the interviews, I was in charge of the coaching. It felt like I’d been in charge for the previous 17 years.

“I had all the responsibilities and tried to exert as much influence as possible on my team to help them succeed, but I didn’t require that level of attention.”

Prior to adding: “I don’t want to be a coach right now. I’ll consider it if Barcelona contacts me; otherwise, I won’t.

“You say I’m simply here to keep myself occupied while I wait for a better opportunity, but you wouldn’t say that if you knew what kind of offers I’d turned down during my career break. I’m not going to tell you whose clubs they are.” Buvac retreated into the football wilderness after leaving Anfield, before joining Dynamo in February 2020 as Deputy Director General for Sports.

After 18 games, Dynamo is only two points behind league leaders Zenit St Petersburg, and Buvac has agreed to a new contract.

And, despite previously dismissing the idea of becoming a manager in his own right, Buvac looks to be in charge of football issues at the club, according to statements made by a number of senior officials.

“First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the club, all of our fans, Sandro and Zeljko on their contract extensions,” said Dynamo Director General Pavel Pivovarov.

“Our head coach and athletic director assisted us in forming a like-minded group that is focused on reaching big goals.”

“At Dynamo, we now have a positive mindset and think that our current achievement is not a one-time occurrence, but rather a systematic push toward consistent success and victories.”

“Summary concludes,” says the chief.