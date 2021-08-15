Three years after arriving in Merseyside, a Syrian immigrant obtains four A*s.

Majd Kweder and his family relocated to Bootle when he was 15 years old. Before attending school, he understood little to no English and had received very little schooling.

Majd and his family escaped Syria when he was ten years old, traveling to Egypt. He started working at a local bakery when he was just 14 years old, before moving to Bootle with his family.

The adolescent joined at King’s Leadership Academy Hawthornes, where he was told he needed to take his mock tests after only one month. He moved from hardly knowing English to passing the subject in mock examinations in a month.

After two years at St. Mary’s College in Crosby, he has gone from strength to strength, graduating with A*s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths, and Further Maths.

“I was born in Syria but emigrated at the age of ten,” he told The Washington Newsday. I didn’t get much of an education since I had to support my parents financially, and then we moved here in 2018 when I was 15 years old.

“We arrived at the end of year 10, and I had the option of leaving since I was turning 16 or staying. I decided to complete my GCSEs in a year. The anxiety began to rise in November, nearly six months before the tests. It was quite difficult; I had to push myself to achieve the grades required for my scholarship application.”

Majd received an Edmund Rice Scholarship to St. Mary’s as a result of his hard work and outstanding marks. He’s currently taking a gap year before relocating to London to pursue a degree in medicine or economics.

“I’m overjoyed,” he remarked. I am pleased with myself. I don’t want to come out as conceited, but I’m overjoyed. I’m taking a gap year right now to unwind after all of the hard work I’ve put in to get here. It had all been worthwhile.”

Majd lives with his parents, Osama, 47, and Rasha, 40, as well as his younger brothers, Mohammed, 16, and Mohammed, 14.