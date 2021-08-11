Three-year-old girl dies after choking in an Asda store.

A three-year-old girl died in an Asda store after choking.

At around 8.48 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, emergency services including two ambulances and a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were dispatched to Aintree Asda, on Ormskirk Road.

A three-year-old girl was brought to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but the kid died a short time later, according to police.

The tragedy is not being viewed as suspicious, and investigations are still underway.

“Two emergency ambulances and a member of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) responded to a 999 call that a youngster was having a medical emergency at ASDA on Ormskirk Road, Aintree,” a North West Ambulance Service representative told The Washington Newsday.

“The call came in at 20.48 p.m. yesterday. The patient was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.”

“We can confirm that emergency services were in Aintree following an incident last night, Tuesday 10 August,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“At around 9.50 p.m., an ambulance was dispatched to reports of a three-year-old girl choking inside an Asda on Ormskirk Road.

“The infant was rushed to the hospital, but regrettably, he was pronounced dead shortly after. Officers are assisting the family during this difficult time.

“At this time, the occurrence is not being viewed as suspicious, and investigations are ongoing.

“A file for the coroner is currently being prepared.”