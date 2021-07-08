Three-Year-Old Allegedly Raped At Home By Stepfather, Accused Arrested

In India on Wednesday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for reportedly raping his 3-year-old stepdaughter inside their home.

On July 3, the incident occurred in the state of Chhattisgarh. According to the police, the accused’s wife filed a complaint against him after the victim informed her of the sexual assault. Following a medical evaluation of the youngster, the accused was detained and charged.

According to the Hindustan Times, Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav said that after the complaint was lodged, a search was initiated Wednesday for the culprit who was absconding.

He was later arrested and charged with rape under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(F) (committing rape on a woman while being a relative, guardian, teacher, or other person in a position of trust or authority toward the woman), 376AB (rape on a woman under the age of twelve), 342 (wrongful confinement), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The issue was being investigated. According to police officer Sonal Gwala, the girl’s health was normal.

It is unknown whether the child’s mother was present when her daughter was raped. The victim’s and accused’s identities have not been made public.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 93.1 percent of instances reported in India in 2017, the perpetrators were known to the victims. The country recorded 32,559 rapes during the year. As many as 16,591 rape charges were made against “family friends,” neighbors, or other known individuals that year. Despite the country’s tough regulations, crimes against women are increasing, with numerous rape cases reported each day.

A 4-year-old child was allegedly raped and murdered last month by a distant relative. The incident, which occurred in the state of Bihar, provoked protests, with demonstrators demanding that the accused be executed. “While the accused is being treated at a hospital after being thrashed by villagers. He will be arrested upon his release from the hospital. The case will be tried within a week “Rajkumar Shah, a top police officer, informed local media at the time. The child went missing, prompting her relatives to conduct a search. Her remains were eventually discovered on a train track.