Three women are attacked by a thug who has consumed six cans of hard cider.

Jonathan Dyer attacked and kicked three different women during a “deplorable outbreak of violence.”

The 29-year-old then spat at two police officers, indicating that he was 9 out of 10 inebriated.

According to Liverpool Crown Court, Dyer’s rampage began at the West Bank Village Store in Widnes at 6.10 p.m. on August 18 this year.

Prosecutor Michael Stephenson stated, “By his own admission in interview, he’d consumed six cans of strong cider at that moment.”

Dyer was informed he couldn’t enter the shop on Mersey Road because only four customers were permitted inside.

When he was forced to leave, he “piggybacked” into the shop with another customer, Joanne Whitby, and began stealing crisp packets.

According to CCTV evidence, he got into a “tussle” with Donna Evans during which “she was shoved over a fridge together with him.”

Mr Stephenson said Dyer shattered a bottle inside a small bag he was carrying before being forced outside and slamming Ms Evans against a door.

“She was assaulted outside,” he said. He looks to kick her in the head and strike her, then she falls to the ground with that bag swinging at her head twice with a shattered bottle.” This attack was caught on camera in the street, when he kicked Ms Evans in the head with a high kick before walking away.

Ms Whitby, on the other hand, was pushed to snap a picture of Dyer with her phone, and when he saw her doing so, he returned and struck her across the face with five fists.

Kathy Grace, who was watching the assaults from her window, stepped outside to help the women, but Dyer hit her in the back of the head.

According to Mr Stephenson, police were called, and an officer who spotted Dyer had a broken bottle hauled him down to the ground.

According to Dyer, he yelled “sexual abuse” and called him a “f****t” before spitting on his boots and leg.

After a female cop attempted to put a spit hood on him, Dyer spat.