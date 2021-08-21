Three weeks before 9/11, the FBI’s Bin Laden unit had a “Oh, S–t” moment.

Margaret Gillespie, an FBI analyst assigned to the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), read a 15-month-old cable from the Bangkok station reporting that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi had traveled from Thailand to the United States on January 15, 2000, while conducting research to determine who were the planners and supporters behind the attack on the USS Cole in October 2000. The two were linked to Walid Mohammed bin Attash (“Khallad”), who was suspected of planning the Yemen attack at the time. While al-Mihdhar was traveling with bin Attash, the CIA tracked him from the UAE to Malaysia and then from Malaysia to Thailand, and the Agency requested that Thai intelligence track them down. On March 5th, Thai intelligence reported back to the CIA, but no one at the CTC paid attention, the January operation long forgotten.

Gillespie contacted US Customs to see if the two were still in the country, and learned that they had identified their destination as the Sheraton Hotel in Los Angeles, and that Khalid al-Mihdhar had left the country on June 10, 2000, reentering on July 4th, 2001, and not leaving since. She came to the conclusion that the two “known” al Qaeda agents were still in the United States.

Gillespie met with Dina Corsi, an analyst with the FBI’s bin Laden branch, the next day, and on August 24, al-Mihdhar and al-Hazmi were placed on the terrorist watchlist. Dina Corsi spoke with Rodney Middleton, the chief of the bin Laden team, who subsequently stated it was a “Oh, shit” moment for her. They agreed that an investigation into al-whereabouts Mihdhar’s should be launched by the Bureau. The New York field office’s I-49 squad was tasked with tracking down the al Qaeda member, but the Justice Department Inspector General later determined that they “did not treat it like an urgent concern.”

The Top Secret Joint Inquiry into Intelligence Community Activities Prior to and After the September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks attempted to explain what happened while excusing CTC. This is a condensed version of the information.