Three weeks after giving birth, Paris Fury flaunts her “amazing” shape.

Paris Fury astonished her followers by flaunting her physique just weeks after giving birth.

In August, Paris gave birth to her sixth child, Athena, with boxer Tyson Fury.

Paris, 31, shared a photo on Instagram wearing denim shorts, a Disney t-shirt, and sunglasses.

As the Taliban were interviewed, the GMB was criticised for being at an all-time low.

” #mumbunon a daily,” she captioned the photo. But, well, it’s been a long time since I’ve seen my waistline lol.”

Her fans were eager to congratulate the Loose Women panelist.

Instagram

“Congratulations!” said katembromly.

…

& you’re always stunning!”

“Omg back in shape already Beautiful,” commented annramsey1997.

“You look wonderful, and Athena is stunning,” katielouise said.

“Looking fabulous,” commented anitacunnigham.

“How do you do it?” asked lorraine spellacy.

When Athena was first born, Paris and Tyson were worried since she was taken to Alder Hey’s Intensive Care Unit twice.

On Instagram, Tyson announced Athena’s birth, writing, “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning.” Athena Fury was born on August 8, 21. Thanks. God is magnificent.”

After a week at Alder Hey, Athena was finally allowed home, and Paris decorated their home with “baby girl” banners, balloons, flowers, and presents.

Paris and Tyson have been married since 2009 and have three children: Venezuela, 11, and Valencia Amber, three, as well as Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, and Prince Adonis, one year old.