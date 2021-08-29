Three weeks after giving birth, a young mother receives a dreadful prognosis.

Three weeks after giving birth to baby twins, a mother’s delight turned to despair when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In July, Laura Howard and her husband Stephen were enjoying the arrival of their twin daughters, Florence and Meadow, when they heard the tragic news.

Laura, who is originally from Brighton, traveled up to Liverpool for a night out and met Steve, who is from Childwall, and the two have been together for 14 years.

She fell in love with Steve, a self-employed gardener, and relocated to Knotty Ash in 2009 to be with him.

They were overjoyed at their double bundle of joy when they first started their family and were looking forward to their new experience as parents.

Laura detected a lump on her side two days after giving birth at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which was initially thought to be a muscle tear. However, an MRI scan revealed that it was a liver tumor.

Laura was diagnosed with severe metastatic colon cancer that had spread to her liver while the twins were just three weeks old.

She now confronts the arduous task of undergoing months of chemotherapy and surgery. However, Laura’s husband has had to shoulder the majority of parental responsibilities because she is unable to do so herself.

“I honestly had no idea until I detected the bump on my side, which the MRI scan showed was a tumor on my liver that had spread from the bowel,” Laura, who is 33 and shares the same birthdate as her husband, said.

“Having just given birth to twins, it should have been the happiest period of my life. Instead, I was anxious and panicked.

“It was surreal,” says the narrator. It seemed a little like I was in a dream.”

Laura explained that her husband had to fill many of the tasks she would have filled as a mother of baby twins if she had been able.

"It's been a big strain on him as well," she said. I'm struggling to feed them because they're being bottle fed."