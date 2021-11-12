Three weeks after complaining of ‘gut ache,’ an 11-year-old schoolgirl died.

A distraught father described how his “bubbly little baby” died just three weeks after waking up with a stomach ailment.

Carly Woods, John Woods’ daughter, died on November 1 at the age of 11 in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

John, 37, and his partner Kelly [Carly’s mother] live in Skelmersdale with their children.

While attempting to apprehend a man, a woman holds a police officer in a headlock.

Carly had been playing outside with her friends and brothers the day before she became ill, according to her father, and was her “regular joyful self.”

“She woke up on Sunday morning and said, ‘dad, I’ve got a gut ache,'” John told The Washington Newsday. I was putting away clothing and said, “Well, if you’re trying to get out of school, I’m still sending you.”

“It was her first year of senior high school, and she was having some difficulties adjusting. I assumed she was trying to make a joke out of it.

“As the day progressed, she began to complain a little more, so I inquired as to what she’d had for breakfast this morning.

“She claimed she wasn’t hungry.” I told you to come downstairs because you’re probably hungry, and I’ll make you dinner.

“I prepared something for her to eat, but she didn’t consume much of it.”

“When it was time for her to go to bed, she was whimpering a little bit, so Kelly gave her some Ibuprofen.”

“Kelly returned to the bedroom and stated, ‘I believe she has appendicitis.’ I said we’ll see how she does tomorrow morning.” At 5 a.m., my partner wakes me up and says, “Can you take the day off and keep the baby while I take her to the hospital?” Carly was brought to Ormskirk Hospital and had scans and testing done on her. Although appendicitis was ruled out, the parents were informed that their daughter’s liver was larger than it should be for unknown reasons.

Carly stayed in the hospital for four days, receiving additional testing before being transferred to Alder Hey.

Further examinations forced doctors to make some life-changing decisions. “The summary has come to an end.”