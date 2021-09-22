Three vegetarian restaurants in Liverpool’s city center have been rated the finest.

UK Three Best Rated has picked its top Liverpool vegetarian restaurants for 2021, based on a 50-point evaluation that includes reviews, reputation, satisfaction, affordability, and more.

The Egg Cafe, Sanskruti, and Veggie Republic come out on top.

Each restaurant received a five-star rating from UK Three Best Rated, as well as a brief review.

“The Egg Cafe delivers vegetarian and vegan food in an open loft with exposed girders, a mezzanine floor, and gallery space,” it claimed of The Egg Cafe. The Egg Cafe is located in Liverpool’s downtown area.

“This restaurant is a great place to grab a cup of coffee and a bite to eat. All of the menus, including their famous handcrafted cakes and deserts, are plant-based and, when necessary, dairy- and gluten-free.

“Try their set dinner for £9.75 or their spicy burger for £4.95. Egg Cafe is completely licensed and sells wine and beer, as well as corkage, which allows you to bring your own wine for £2.

“The Egg Cafe features live music, takeout, highchairs for children, and free Wi-Fi. This restaurant has a reservation system in place.”

16-18 Newington, L1 4ED is the location of the Egg Cafe.

“The greatest quality recipes ‘Thalis’ of Gujarat, ‘Chaats’ of Mumbai, ‘Dosas’ of South India, and North Indian curries,” according to Sanskruti.

“They offer a vast range of alternatives, many of which are unlikely to be found in any other Liverpool restaurant,” UK Three Best Rated noted. The menu of Sanskruti Restaurant is as lively and colorful as the continent.

“They always serve vegan and vegetarian meals made using high-quality, fresh ingredients.

“A bread basket costs £5.50 at Sanskruti, while a sharing chaat dish costs £9.25. They also cater to a wide range of tastes with mild and medium recipes, as well as gluten-free selections. This restaurant has a reservation system in place.”

Sanskruti is located at L3 9LP, Bixteth St.

“The Veggie Republic is a 100% vegan restaurant giving alternatives from vegan meals and comfort food to raw vegan dishes, catering for every vegan style of eating including,” it claimed of Veggie Republic.

