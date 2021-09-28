Three times the ex-husband hits the mother, the woman receives a diagnosis, and miracle triplets are delivered.

In front of her two young children, an abusive ex-boyfriend strangled, slapped, and punched a mother.

When the mother was pregnant with his child, David Brooks, 24, attempted to kick her in the stomach.

He found out her new address after she moved home to try to get away from his abuse and beat her up again.

Brooks, of Alexandra Park in Aigburth, was sentenced to a year in prison and a five-year restraining order in July of last year.

But this summer, he tracked down the victim – who has not been identified by The Washington Newsday – and committed a third attack.

A mother was diagnosed with a “aggressive” form of cancer after experiencing pain in her ribcage and back.

Lyndsey Marie, from Kirkby, said the discomfort began in March and “radiated to her back,” and she was initially diagnosed with a stomach ulcer.

In July, she began to experience new symptoms, including vomiting and weight loss.

Initial tests were negative, but symptoms intensified, necessitating more testing.

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a mother gave birth to 1 in 200 million chance triplets.

Gina Dewdney and her husband Craig were pregnant last year and were shocked to learn they were expecting triplets at their 13-week ultrasound.

However, doctors were taken aback when they discovered that the babies were sharing a single placenta, which is so uncommon that it only happens once in every 200 million births.

