Three times the allowed number of Stella cans were discovered in the cab of a truck driver.

Stella cans found in cab of lorry driver three times over limit. Jack Marlow from Huyton jailed after being pulled over on M62 near Tarbock Island after concerned motorists called police.

Cans of Stella Artois were discovered in the cab of a lorry driver who was jailed after driving on the M62 while more than three times above the legal limit of alcohol.

Concerned motorists alerted police after seeing Jack Marlow, from Huyton, driving the HGV on the motorway.

Marlow, 26, initially refused to stop for officers but eventually pulled over on the M62 near junction 6 at Tarbock Island.

Officers discovered a number of Stella cans and a bottle of beer in his cab on Wednesday, July 7.

After being arrested Marlow of Bridgewater Way, Huyton provided a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

When he appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 8, when he pleaded guilty to alcohol driving and failing to stop for officers, he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, a 118-week driving restriction, and £128 in costs.

Cheshire Police today released an image of the beer packaging found in the lorry but did not provide a photograph of Marlow as the force has a policy of only releasing mugshots for people sentenced to a minimum of sixth months in prison.

“Marlow was more than three times above the limit and was in no fit state to be behind the wheel of an HGV, which can be lethal in the wrong hands,” Inspector Anton Sullivan of the Cheshire Police Roads and Crime Unit said after his sentencing.

“Thankfully, as a result of the quick thinking motorists who reported his driving, we were able to arrest him and quickly bring him to justice – thanks to them it is highly possible that a serious collision was avoided.”