Three things the government recommends for New Year’s celebrations.

If you’re celebrating the New Year, the health secretary has advised you to do three things.

Sajid Javid, speaking today, reaffirmed that New Year’s preparations can go forward as planned because no new coronavirus restrictions will be implemented in England before then.

Mr Javid, on the other hand, cautioned people to “be cautious” and added that if they are celebrating, they should do three things.

Before going out, he advised individuals to perform lateral flow measurements, celebrate outside if possible, and "get some ventilation if you can." Mr. Javid explained: "We review the data on a regular basis, and this hasn't altered during the holidays.

“However, no further actions will be taken before the new year. People should, of course, exercise caution as we approach the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“If possible, do a lateral flow test, celebrate outside if possible, and have some ventilation if possible.

“Please be cautious, and we’ll assess whether we need to take any additional measures once the new year arrives, but nothing else until then, at least.”

According to the health secretary, each of the United Kingdom’s nations is free to set its own regulations.

According to the latest numbers, England recorded a record number of new Covid-19 cases on December 25.

On Christmas Day, there were a whopping 113,628 new cases, as people tested before interacting with friends and family.

On Boxing Day, there were 103,558 new cases, and on December 27, there were 98,515 new cases.