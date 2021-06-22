Three things Liverpool learned from England’s victory, plus a transfer suggestion from Raheem Sterling

The Liverpool captain has made his competitive playing comeback 122 days after limping out in the Merseyside derby against Everton. He was also on the verge of scoring his first England goal.

The 31-year-old was set to return to duty in April after groin surgery in February, but as the Reds’ fortunes deteriorated, April came and went with no sign of their captain.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished third despite his absence, with Henderson making an unused substitute appearance against Crystal Palace as the German vowed the midfielder would be fit for Euro 2020.

He missed England’s first warm-up match against Austria due to a niggle, and he was only a half-time replacement in their friendly win over Romania a week before the tournament began due to a niggle.

Gareth Southgate, who was an unused substitute against both Croatia and Scotland, emphasized the importance of having Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard in his team as he was forced to defend his inclusion in the aftermath of criticism from Roy Keane and Gabby Agbonlahor.

He did confess, however, that Henderson wasn’t quite at the level he needed to be before his return against Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

Given Liverpool’s injury problems last season, the captain’s late return should serve as a warning to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

The three of centre-backs missed the whole of last season due to injury, but they are expected to recover in time for pre-season on July 12.

They were all observed out on the grass in the final weeks of last season, after all.

But, with Klopp and Southgate walking gently with Henderson, might Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip face a similar fate?

Knee and ankle ligament injuries are notoriously difficult to heal from, and with the trio missing so much play, it may be unrealistic to expect them to return to their previous levels when club action resumes.

They may be fit enough to train on July 12, but it will only be the first stage in their quest to reclaim their places in Klopp’s starting lineup.

