Three teenagers who bullied and brutally beat a fellow student to death have been sentenced to prison.

Three adolescents in Finland have been sentenced to prison for torturing and killing a 16-year-old classmate last year near Helsinki.

The three teens, whose identities have not been revealed, were sentenced to prison in Finland on Friday, with penalties ranging from eight years and two months to ten years and one month, according to AFP.

The accused, all of whom were born in 2004, hounded the dead for months before brutally murdering him last December.

According to the court, the three teens beat their fellow student for several hours before the victim died of brain damage and a punctured lung caused by fractured ribs. The attack was also filmed by the trio.

According to public broadcaster Yle, the 16-year-old victim was subjected to degrading and humiliating behaviors. The teen had been left lying in frigid weather with no clothing for hours following the assault prior to his death. More than a hundred injuries to his body have been documented.

The body of the deceased was discovered in a park in Koskela, Finland, on December 4, 2020.

The three conspired and intended to intoxicate the victim with excessive alcohol before committing the assault. Separate assaults on the youngster had occurred weeks before his death.

According to court documents, the three were also charged with robbery and eight counts of assault for the beatings inflicted on the victim in the weeks preceding up to his death. According to reports, a fourth person has been charged with robbery.

When the victim failed to return, staff at the care facility where he lived originally declined to look for him, according to Yle. According to the police, the student’s lifeless body was discovered three days after his death.

The Helsinki police department investigated whether any child welfare services had failed to uphold their duty of care. There was “no tangible evidence” that any teacher, child protection worker, or other official had committed any wrongdoing, according to Crime Commissioner Markku Silén.

The three youngsters have the ability to appeal their sentences to prison.