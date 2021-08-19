Three students were shot near their South Carolina high school on the third day of class, and the school was forced to close for the week.

According to the Associated Press, three students from a South Carolina high school were shot in a drive-by shooting near the school on the third day of classes after returning from summer vacation, and the school has been shuttered for the week.

Students from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School were shot as they were leaving school. According to the Orangeburg County School District, their injuries were not life-threatening. According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. There has been no further information revealed regarding the suspect, including any charges they may face.

On the high school’s website, a statement said, “Throughout the remainder of the week, in-person and virtual counseling resources will be made accessible to Orangeburg-students, Wilkinson’s faculty, and families as we recover together and heal from such a horrific event.”

The motive for the shooting was not revealed by the investigators.

“We plan for these things in the hopes of never having to utilize them,” Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Shawn Foster said outside the school a few hours after the incident in a statement to media.

As Foster spoke, a voice on the loudspeaker in the background read a continual stream of names to report to the front office, as instructors and staff sought to reconnect the school’s 1,100 pupils with their parents.

As word of the shooting spread, hundreds of parents hurried to the school, some unhappy that they couldn’t see their children right away. But, according to the sheriff, they needed to make sure everyone was safe first.

Tomekia Griffin told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that now that her 15-year-old son is safe, she is worried about sending him to school in person because of increased gun violence.

Griffin told the newspaper, “I’m going to see if I can sign him up for virtual.”

Counselors will be accessible for pupils in a nearby technology center and online, according to officials.

The football game on Friday was also shifted from the school’s campus to the opponent’s field in Beaufort County.

Teachers will remain at the school, which is roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Columbia, and will be able to receive counseling, according to the school system.

