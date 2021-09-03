Three states have charged an FBI child sex crime investigator with child sex crimes.

An Army Reserve Colonel has been charged with child sex offences that allegedly began in 2016 and spread over Louisiana, Texas, and Florida.

Louisiana authorities discovered evidence on 51-year-old David Harris on Thursday that will allow him to face charges in both states.

In Ascension Parish, Louisiana, Harris is charged with one count of severe crimes against nature and one count of indecent behavior with a minor. A grand jury heard his case in August and produced an indictment that mentions two victims under the age of 17 and alleged crimes committed in 2016.

According to KETK, Texas investigators are accusing Harris of repeatedly exposing himself to two adolescent girls. Harris was also said to be having an affair with one of the daughters’ mother.

Harris was arrested on August 27 in Florida on accusations of indecent exposure resulting from an event that occurred while he was on vacation in 2019. Investigators discovered evidence of “criminal activities by Harris involving both adult and adolescent victims with instances dating back to 2016′′ according to the report.

Regarding Harris’ alleged transgressions, the Louisiana State Patrol sent a statement to Army Times.

According to the statement, Harris was detained in Ascension Parish and charged with Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children Under the Age of 13.

“Harris will be booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for Sexual Battery and Attempted 3rd Degree Rape, as well as warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Obscenity, and Witness Intimidation,” according to the press release.

According to KETK, the Department of Justice’s inspector general office received a complaint from the parent of one of Harris’ claimed victims in February 2021. After catching his wife, who he claimed was having an affair with Harris, the father learned about Harris’ alleged misdeeds.

A mother said Harris exposed himself to her daughter at both her home in Texas and Harris’ residence in Louisiana, according to another complaint acquired by KETK.

Harris served as an infantry officer with the 76th Operational Response Command and was qualified as a foreign area officer during his alleged offenses. He also works for the FBI as a supervisory special agent.

Harris. This is a condensed version of the information.