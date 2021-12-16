Three soldiers were awarded the Medal of Honor by Vice President Joe Biden, two of whom died while serving in the Middle East.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor to three men, two of whom died in the Middle East years ago.

Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee received the nation’s highest military award for courage in battle at the White House on Thursday, while Sergeant 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Sergeant 1st Class Alwyn Cashe were recognized posthumously.

According to the White House, Cashe, 35, who was stationed in Iraq, was the first Black service member to be awarded the Medal of Honor for combat actions since Vietnam. A roadside bomb and small weapons fire were used to target the Bradley Fighting Vehicle he was commanding in October 2005.

Despite his injuries, Cashe returned to the flaming vehicle multiple times to rescue other men trapped inside. He also refused to board the arriving medical evacuation helicopters until all of his fellow wounded men had been onboard.

“Despite the terrible second and third degree burns that covered the majority of his body, Sergeant First Class Cashe fought through the suffering to encourage his fellow Soldiers and ensure they received necessary medical attention,” the White House said in a statement.

He died in a Texas hospital the following month from his burns. Three of the troops he saved were killed as well. Celiz, a 32-year-old Army Ranger, killed in Afghanistan in 2018. When his team was targeted while leading an operation to clear the area of enemy forces in 2018, he used his body to shield the unit from Taliban fire while a wounded soldier was transferred onto a medical evacuation aircraft.

He also stayed behind to shield the helicopter’s cockpit as it lifted off, and even when he was hit by enemy fire, he indicated for the plane to keep flying.

According to the White House, “his unselfish acts saved the life of the evacuated partnered force member and almost certainly prevented further losses among other members of his team and the aircrew.”

At the White House event, Biden said, “Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude today as we celebrate the incredible courage, the commitment to duty, and the indispensable, unmistakable heroism.”

Celiz was a native of South Carolina who joined the Army in 2006.

